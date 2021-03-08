On Tuesday, March 2, a bill that could help people convicted of a crime get back into the workforce after serving time unanimously passed in the state House of Representatives, according to a news release.
House Bill 1399 would create a process for a person with a criminal conviction that would determine whether that criminal history would disqualify them from obtaining a professional license.
The release said state Rep. Brandon Vick, R-Vancouver, has been championing the legislation for years and said he was pleased to see the bill move forward.
"This should make it a little easier for anyone who has paid their debt to society and wants to get back into the workforce," Vick said.
The bill would create a process for individuals convicted of a crime to apply for and receive a professional license and would let them know before they pay fees or fines if they are eligible to receive the license they are seeking.
Another important goal of the legislation is to help reduce the tendency of reoffense. Vick said he wants to make it easier for people to get back into the workforce, instead of creating barriers that keep them from moving forward.
"Too many times, people get frustrated as they try to reintegrate back into society and eventually, they end up reoffending." Vick said. "We need to offer help to anyone in this situation as much as we can, when they desire to start contributing to their communities in positive ways."
The bill does take into consideration the type of crime committed in relation to the type of license being sought.
"Obviously, if someone commits a financial crime, he or she would not be able to get a license in the financial sector," Vick said. "But if someone wanted to become a trade worker, like a plumber for example, a non-related conviction from the past shouldn't prevent him or her from getting licensed in Washington."
The bill now heads to the Senate for further consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.