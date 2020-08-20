Meals on Wheels People Battle Ground Center is relocating its production from the Battle Ground Community Center to a space near the Padden Commercial Center.
“For the health and safety of our diners and volunteers, we closed all of our dining centers throughout the Portland-Vancouver area in mid-March,” Meals on Wheels CEO Suzanne Washington said in a news release. “Because we work with a population that is especially susceptible to the effects of COVID-19, we do not plan to reopen our dining rooms until we can ensure it is safe to do so.”
When the Meals on Wheels dining centers closed, registration for the program’s home delivery services skyrocketed. Homebound seniors now receive meals one day a week to limit exposure for both seniors and volunteers. To maintain efficiencies, Meals on Wheels packaging and production for the Clark County area will move to its new location in late August.
“The new space will allow us to store far more product than we have room for at any of our current locations in Clark County,” Washington said. “And we can reduce the number of times during the week our truck needs to deliver product.”
