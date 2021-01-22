Clark County Public Health is now accepting requests for COVID-19 vaccination for those eligible in Phase 1b, Tier 1 of Washington state’s vaccination plan. All requests for the vaccine must be made through a webform on the Public Health website at clark.wa.gov/public-health/covid-19-vaccine.
Those who are eligible in Phase 1b, Tier 1 include all people over the age of 65 and people 50 years and older living in multigenerational households. According to Clark County Public Health, there are two categories of people eligible under the “multigenerational' household” definition.
1: People who are 50 and older and are not able to live independently and are either receiving long-term care from a paid or unpaid caregiver or are living with someone who works outside the home.
2: People who are 50 and older and are living with and caring for a grandchild.
Nobody younger than 50 is eligible and nobody 50 and older who is caring for a partner, friend or child is eligible.
Those who submit a request through the webform will be contacted by a local healthcare facility to set up a vaccination appointment. According to a news release from the county, the number of people eligible in Phase 1b, Tier 1 (B1) is greater than the county’s vaccine supply and capacity of local healthcare facilities.
“We ask people to please be patient,” Clark County Health Officer and Public Health Director Alan Melnick said in the release. “We’re working with local health care providers to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible, but the demand for vaccine in Phase 1b is far greater than our current supply.”
More information can be found online at doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/Vaccine.
