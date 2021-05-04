Holland America Flower Gardens

Cathy and Kenny Smith pick tulips at the Holland America Flower Gardens on Friday in Woodland.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jared@chronline.com

Spring in Woodland has sprung in the tulip fields at Holland America Flower Gardens. The brightly colored blooms have been going since March 29 at the Pekin Road institution, with both a show and “u-pick” field available. 

The Reflector Photographer Jared Wenzelburger recently stopped by the fields to soak in the colors and see locals enjoy the annual show of shades and hues. There are only a few more days left before the official end of this year’s field season, as both fields are set to close after Mother’s Day, May 9.

Holland America Flower Gardens

Olivia Berney embraces a blooming flower on Friday in Woodland at the Holland America Flower Gardens.
Holland America Flower Gardens

Varieties of tulips are on display inside the Holland America Flower Gardens show field on a sunny Friday in Woodland.
Holland America Flower Gardens

Mary and Bob Moody smile and pose for a photo with tulips picked at the Holland America Flower Gardens in Woodland on Friday.
Holland America Flower Gardens

Layla Beasley poses for photos in front of tulips at the Holland America Flower Gardens on Friday in Woodland.
Holland America Flower Gardens

Varieties of tulips are on display inside the Holland America Flower Gardens show field on a sunny Friday in Woodland.
Holland America Flower Gardens

Coco, a chocolate lab, poses for a photo in front of tulips at the Holland America Flower Gardens on Friday in Woodland.
Holland America Flower Gardens

A colorful insect crawls inside a tulip at the Holland America Flower Gardens on Friday in Woodland.

