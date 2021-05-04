Spring in Woodland has sprung in the tulip fields at Holland America Flower Gardens. The brightly colored blooms have been going since March 29 at the Pekin Road institution, with both a show and “u-pick” field available.
The Reflector Photographer Jared Wenzelburger recently stopped by the fields to soak in the colors and see locals enjoy the annual show of shades and hues. There are only a few more days left before the official end of this year’s field season, as both fields are set to close after Mother’s Day, May 9.
