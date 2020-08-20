The Battle Ground Police Department put out a warning Aug. 18 indicating that scammers have been falsely identifying themselves as officers during phone calls.
Scammers claim to be an officer for the police department, even using the name of a real officer, threatening legal action or arrest unless a payment is made immediately, BGPD reported. The police department’s caller ID may be “spoofed” in some instances, appearing to be the police department’s.
BGPD stated its department “never conducts this type of business over the phone nor will they ever ask for any kind of payment.” The department asks those receiving the scam calls to hang up and report the incident through the non-emergency 311 number.
— The Reflector
