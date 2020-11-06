Two Vancouver residents were injured in a crash Thursday morning, Nov. 5, on Interstate 5 south of Woodland when a vehicle hit a Washington State Department of Transportation signal truck, the Washington State Patrol reported.
According to the WSP crash report at about 9 a.m. Nov. 5 a Toyota RAV4 was heading Northbound on I-5 in the left lane about two miles south of Woodland. The vehicle, driven by Emilie Edgley, 28, of Vancouver, hit the work truck in the left lane, which had flashing lights indicating drivers to merge right.
Both Edgley and the driver of the work truck, Patrick Petree, 41, of Vancouver, sustained injuries and were transported to Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, WSP reported. The Toyota was totalled and towed from the scene, while the work truck received reportable damage and was removed by WSDOT.
Both Edgley and Petree were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to WSP, and drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash. Edgley was charged with negligent driving, WSP reported.
