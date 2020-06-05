The Battle Ground Police Department has been awarded a $125,000 grant from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services to fund a school resource officer position. The position will focus on building trust and respect with students as well as drug and alcohol education, prevention and intervention.
“This is great news for youth and families in Battle Ground,” Battle Ground Mayor Adrian Cortes said in a news release. “With this funding, the police department will be able to reach even more students who benefit from its outstanding school resource officer program.”
The award announcement came from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services earlier this week. The Battle Ground Police Department is one of only 12 departments within Washington state to have submitted a successful application and received the grant award, and one of 596 nationwide.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.