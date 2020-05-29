The Clark County Auditor's office was recently nationally recognized for its financial reporting and performance auditing efforts.
The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) awarded the Auditor's Office a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. This is the 34th year the Auditor’s Office has received this award.
The GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting in 1945 to encourage and assist governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of accepted accounting principles as well as preparing transparent and fully disclosed financial reports and recognizing the governments that succeeded in that goal.
The Association of Local Government Auditors (ALGA) has selected Clark County Auditor’s 2019 “Performance Audit of Risk Management Function” report for the Knighton Distinguished Award. This is the fifth time Audit Services has been recognized by ALGA for an audit report. Previous honors included two Exemplary Audit Awards and with the addition of the award this year, three Distinguished Audit Awards.
ALGA is a national audit association founded in 1985 that is committed to supporting and improving local government auditing through advocacy, collaboration, education and training.
Judging for the audit report was on several key elements such as the potential for significant impact, the persuasiveness of the conclusions, the focus on improving government efficiency and effectiveness and clarity and conciseness.
Clark County’s audit received the Distinguished Knighton Award in the Small Shop Category. In making the award, judges commented that they found the report: compelling, well-written in a way that made a complex topic easy to understand, and convincingly used charts to show how the County’s operations changed over time and how it differs from other risk providers.
“I’m proud of the Financial Services department and Audit Services staff for their reporting efforts that help Clark County residents obtain a better understanding of county operations,” Auditor Greg Kimsey said in a news release. “Their peers within their respective fields have recognized them for conducting their work within the highest professional standards.”
