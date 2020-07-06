The Clark County Council is seeking an applicant to fill one of three Clark County at-large positions on the Fort Vancouver Regional Library District Board of Trustees. The position is a partial term that will begin on Aug. 1 and end on Dec. 31, 2021.
The position is designated for someone living in Clark County outside of Vancouver city limits and Camas city limits. Residents from all eligible areas are encouraged to apply and the council seeks applicants who can bring a broad range of perspectives and experiences to the role.
Library trustees are responsible for policies and fiscal oversight regarding the operations of the Fort Vancouver Regional Library district which includes 13 libraries, two self-serve locations, two bookmobiles and centralized library support services for about 500,000 people. The service area is more than 4,200 square miles and includes all of Clark County (except the city of Camas), all of Skamania and Klickitat counties, and the city of Woodland. FVRL also provides contract services to the Yale Valley Library District in Cowlitz County.
The appointment must be approved by the boards of commissioners of Skamania and Klickitat counties and the Clark County Council.
Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest and résumé to Michelle Pfenning at the Clark County Council Office, PO Box 5000, Vancouver, Washington 98666-5000, or by emailing michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.
Application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.