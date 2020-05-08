The Battle Ground City Council is asking Gov. Jay Inslee for consideration to allow for regionally-tailored efforts to reopen shuttered businesses, unanimously approving a letter to be sent to the governor Thursday, May 7.
In a teleconferenced special city council meeting, councilors considered and ultimately approved a letter drafted by Mayor Adrian Cortes regarding restrictions placed by the governor intended to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter notes the closures of businesses and other financial hardships faced by Battle Ground citizens due to the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, stating the impacts of a shuttered economy “will undoubtedly create irreversible impacts that will far outlive the pandemic.”
“I drafted the letter to share community stories,” Cortes said during the meeting, saying in the past weeks he’s heard from families and business owners hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions. “Right now the fabric of our community is being torn apart.”
The letter acknowledged that the response to COVID-19 was valid from a public health perspective, though it leaned on what lingering impacts on other aspects of society would have given longer restrictions.
“We cannot just focus on the medical science in a vacuum. We must also focus on the social science. There is nothing heartless about that,” Cortes said at the meeting.
Councilor Brian Munson agreed with the direction of the letter, though he questioned how effective such an action would be.
“What does this do, really, at the end of the day?” Munson said.
He pointed to frustration expressed by state Rep. Brandon Vick, R-Vancouver, who had previously spoken about how he felt legislators’ voices were not heard by the governor’s office in steering the recovery from COVID-19 restrictions.
“I can’t guarantee that the governor will give us a response or not, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try,” Cortes replied.
Munson said that in the future the council should be “more diligent” in identifying what specific types of recovery would work for the city, calling attention to the “generic” statements in the letter that although he critiqued, he generally supported.
“We have businesses that needed to be open weeks ago; there’s no reason they shouldn’t be up and running,” Munson remarked.
Councilor Shane Bowman said getting more municipalities involved in speaking out would help to bolster the push made by the letter.
“Maybe by us doing this (letter) maybe others will do the same,” Bowman said, “and (with) enough of us to start saying it, maybe we can get some change.”
Councilor Mike Dalesandro noted that current protocol from the state wouldn’t allow Clark County to fast-track reopening, as only counties with a population not above 75,000 that have not had a new case of COVID-19 in the past three weeks were eligible to move onto next phases in the “Safe Start Washington” plan unveiled May 1.
Dalesandro said it was reasonable to allow the city to work with other local municipalities, the county and local health officials to develop some that was “not a King County plan, not a Pierce County plan, or Spokane plan, but a local plan.”
“The seven of us (on council) have just as much responsibility — and arguably maybe even more — for the health and safety of our community … than any other elected official, including the governor,” Dalesandro said.
Dalesandro said that he was not advocating for going against any current restrictions in place, “but what we’re asking the governor for is a policy change, and to give local jurisdictions more control.”
A copy of the full letter to Inslee is available at cityofbg.org/DocumentCenter/View/6793/May-7-2020-Mayoral-letter-to-Governor-Inslee
