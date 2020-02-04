Clark’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on 2007 cold case murder, touts $25K reward

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public and touting a $25,000 award to help solve the 2007 murder of a Vancouver man.
Donald Brown, 39, was found dead in his Vancouver home in the early morning hours of Feb. 4, 2007.
“A struggle appeared to have occurred during the night,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a press release Tuesday. “His death was determined to have been caused by multiple stab wounds. Donnie was a dedicated father and well liked in the community. His family still grieves his absence.”
Information leading to an arrest may result in cash rewards from Crimestoppers ($2,500) and his family ($22,500) for a total of up to $25,000.
“This large reward is being offered for a limited time,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Clark County Sheriff’s Office Tip line at 1-877-CRIME11 (564-397-2120) or submit a tip online through Crimestoppers at https://www.p3tips.com/823.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.