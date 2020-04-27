Some of Clark County Council is pushing back on proclamations made by Gov. Jay Inslee in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, asking for the potential of easing up on restrictions ahead of statewide removal of orders.
Two of the five Clark County Council members expressed interest in exploring ways to have a local timeline of reopening shuttered businesses and easing other restrictions put in place by Inslee’s proclamations, the most prominent of which being the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order in effect until at least May 4.
The comments were made as part of a Clark County Board of Health meeting April 22. Clark County Council also serves as the Board of Health, which is the “final authority” on matters of public health in the county, according to the board’s description.
Following a COVID-19 update from Clark County Health Officer and Public Health Director Alan Melnick, Clark County Council Chair Eileen Quiring said her primary concern with the response to the disease was that proclamations from the governor’s office were primarily looking at Puget Sound counties, adding that Clark County was not in the “dire straits” those counties were regarding the disease. According to data from the Washington State Department of Health, Clark County had about 2 percent of both confirmed cases of the disease and deaths of those who tested positive for COVID-19.
Quiring entertained the possibility of moving into a “faster phase” of easing the restrictions on business operation and public gatherings than areas more affected by the disease.
“There are a lot of people that are really ready to be done with this,” Quiring remarked.
Clark County Chief Civil Deputy Attorney Emily Sheldrick noted Inslee’s proclamations did have the backing of state law, and local governments like Clark County could not enact ordinances that conflicted with those proclamations.
Clark County Councilor Gary Medvigy agreed that there should be more local control on which aspects of society were shuttered or reopened in Clark County, adding he would like to see local medical data used to justify potential actions taken, if any could be taken at all. He expressed caution over how any action would be taken, bringing up the Franklin County Commissioners who after approving a resolution in defiance of the governor’s restrictions, ended up rescinding their motion following a letter from Inslee’s office and the advice of the county’s legal counsel.
“Issuing a proclamation and then doing the legal research afterwards is not a real good way to go,” Medvigy remarked.
Medvigy asked questions about some of the data including mortality rates, which according to state Department of Health data were about 5.6 percent of patients confirmed to have the disease in Washington. Melnick said that in slightly more than a month there had been well over 40,000 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, which he compared to a severe flu season which could see about 60,000 deaths over multiple months. He noted this was with physical distancing procedures in place, saying without those measures it was possible to see deaths in the U.S. rise to 200,000, close to the annual deaths of cancer and heart disease.
“This is something that’s contagious and we can prevent,” Melnick said. “I wish we had a vaccine for it.”
Melnick added that while mortality was a concern, the medical capacity was paramount in stopping COVID-19 spread, so that intensive care units and ventilator resources were not pushed past their limits with a surge of severe disease cases.
Councilor Gary Medvigy said that the capacity concern was dated, pointing to local and state numbers as showing Washington and Clark County had the necessary resources.
Though he noted the public health concern was real, the councilor expressed frustration over a response he felt has overstayed its welcome.
“We’ve essentially destroyed the fabric of society, and I’ve got the argument (in the) short-term to save everyone, but now it’s dragging on,” Medvigy remarked.
