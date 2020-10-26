More than 100 gathered in Esther Short Park Oct. 25 as part of a free speech rally in protest of local and statewide actions that those who spoke said were infringing on constitutional rights.
The event drew in both familiar and new faces who spoke out against topics ranging from what they felt were inappropriate conduct investigations in law enforcement to the restrictions put in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief among issues raised centered around Vancouver City Attorney Jonathan Young. Young had brought a criminal case against Kelly Carroll, owner of The PetBiz in Vancouver, for opening her pet grooming business ahead of “Safe Start Washington” guidelines. Young has since dropped the charges.
Through that investigation comments from Vancouver Police Sgt. Pat Moore during an interview regarding Carroll’s case regarding Patriot Prayer and Black Lives Matter came to light, leading to an investigation into those comments by VPD. Support for law enforcement including Moore was given by some of the speakers.
Other topics included restrictions placed upon Washingtonians in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the majority of those gathered not wearing facemasks during the demonstration. Another topic was the shooting death of Aaron J. Danielson in downtown Portland Aug. 29, with calls for justice for the man. A suspect in Danielson’s death, Michael Reinoehl, was fatally shot by police Sept. 3 in Lacey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.