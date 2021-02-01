Gov. Jay Inslee made a visit to Clark County Jan. 28 where he toured the mass vaccination site set up at the Clark County Fairgrounds. The governor was joined by Washington State Secretary of Health Umair Shah. The site began providing vaccinations the prior Tuesday, one of a number of sites set up across the state. With support from the Washington National Guard, the site was vaccinating roughly 700 individuals daily, Inslee said in a press conference following the visit.
