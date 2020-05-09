The son of a man convicted of a triple-murder in Woodland now faces his own charges, as Brent Luyster III has been accused of attempted murder in Clark County Superior Court.
Luyster, 16, had his first appearance May 6 via teleconference. Although he is a minor he faces adult criminal charges including attempted second-degree murder, felony harassment, resisting arrest and second-degree escape, according to court documents.
According to a probable cause affidavit for Luyster’s arrest, deputies reported to the intersection of East 27th Street and Grand Boulevard in Vancouver around 6:30 p.m. May 5 for a disturbance with a weapon. After leaving a nearby Subway, the victim, Deven Mantanona, and girlfriend Logan Fox were walking on Grand when Fox noticed Luyster “would not stop staring” at her. Mantanona verbally acknowledged Luyster when he kept staring, after which Luyster got off the bike he was on, “pulled a knife from his pocket and raced across the street and began to slash at (the victim), Fox stated in the affidavit
Mantanona stated that Luyster said “I’ll f****** kill you, crip,” while slashing at the victim with a knife between five to 10 times, according to the affidavit. Fox stated that after the slashes Luyster left on his bike, though he returned less than a minute after, knife in hand, before running after hearing police sirens.
Luyster’s bail was set at $250,000, though Clark County Jail records show he is currently held in juvenile detention. His arraignment is set for May 19.
Luyster is the son of a man of the same name who was convicted in 2017 of three murders and an attempted murder that happened the prior year. According to court testimony the younger Luyster was an apparent witness to his father’s crimes, though he was held in contempt of court after refusing to testify.
