photo by Mary Broten

Washington State Rep. Paul Harris, R-Vancouver, participates in the first meeting of the Joint Oregon-Washington Legislative Action Committee at Vancouver City Hall Oct. 25. Harris recently received recognition as the Washington State Medical Association’s Legislator of the Year Award for his work on laws removing a personal exemption for the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine as well as raising the legal age to purchase tobacco products to 21.