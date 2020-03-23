Clark County Public Health's daily update of confirmed cases of COVID-19 showed three more individuals had tested positive, including one who died after hospitalization.
Public Health announced the new confirmed cases the morning of Monday, March 23. The department stated that one case was a man in his 50s who had closed contact with a confirmed case and was quarantined, currently recovering at home.
Another case was a woman in her 30s who was not known to have been in contact with another confirmed case, and currently is hospitalized.
The third case was a man in his 80s who was hospitalized and tested for COVID-19 prior to his March 19 death.
The new cases bring the total confirmed in Clark County to 13, with four deaths, all of individuals older than 70. Public Health updates the number of positive tests by 11 am daily; visit the novel coronavirus website for updates.
