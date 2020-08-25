Clark County deputy named Inspirational Law Enforcement Officer by National Police Athletic League

Clark County Deputy Bethany Lau has been selected as the National Police Athletic League’s August 2020 Inspirational Law Enforcement Officer.
Lau currently holds a total of three leadership positions within PAL of Southwest Washington. As the Literacy Event Lead, Lau organizes literacy events, recruits law enforcement officers for event participation and educates youths at the literacy events.
As the Explorers Post Educator, Lau mentors and teaches 15 to 20 young adults about the day to day duties of a deputy sheriff. Her mentorship activities often include individual specific conversations, journaling, teaching and hiking.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lau has recently taken on the Virtual Coordinator role to keep participants active in their mentorship activities and engaged online.
“Not only does Lau build relationships with youth and teens in her community, but she also selflessly dedicates herself to fundraising opportunities including a 5k run in full uniform,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “Most notably, Lau was also selected as the 2019 PAL of SW Washington’s Law Enforcement Volunteer of the Year competing with numerous community-oriented officers across eight agencies.”
— Clark County Sheriff’s Office
