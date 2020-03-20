Clark County Public Health announced two additional cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in the county, increasing the total to six.
The cases, announced late morning March 20, included a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s. Public Health stated that both individuals were quarantined at their homes, and had no known contact with other confirmed cases.
Public Health was working to identify and notify close contacts of the new cases, the department said, instructing those contacts to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with the confirmed case.
So far Clark County has had six confirmed cases, three of whom had died earlier this week. In the cases of individuals who died, all were older than 70 which has been identified as a demographic especially vulnerable to the disease.
Of local patients tested for novel coronavirus, at least 189 had come back negative, according to Public Health. The department noted that although it knew exactly how many cases were positive, negative tests reported were only those that went through the Washington Disease Reporting System, so the number of negative tests could potentially be higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.