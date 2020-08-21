A 26-year-old man is facing a vehicular homicide charge after allegedly striking and killing a 59-year-old Vancouver motorcyclist at the intersection of Northeast 47th Avenue and Northeast Minnehaha Street Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Carlos J. Hoyos-Gonzalez was behind the wheel of a Ford Econoline work van at about 5:20 p.m. while allegedly racing a purple Lexus sedan, according to the sheriff’s office.
“The work van was in the left lane and the Lexus was in the right lane,” according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. “At the intersection of NE 47th Avenue, the Lexus reportedly made a right turn to the north. Hoyos-Gonzalez drove his van into the intersection, and made a sweeping counterclockwise 270-degree turn in the intersection. In the process of doing so, the van was struck by a motorcycle which had been traveling westbound on Minnehaha behind the vehicles.”
The motorcyclist — identified as Mark Holm — was killed instantly.
According to the sheriff’s office, Hoyos-Gonzalez “exhibited obvious signs of impairment.” He had also allegedly been involved in two prior hit and run collisions prior to the fatal crash.
He was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail for vehicular homicide.
The crash is still under investigation as detectives look to interview the driver of the Lexus.
