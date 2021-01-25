Battle Ground Councilmember Cherish DesRochers was recently awarded with the Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC).
The certificate program recognizes elected city officials for accomplishing training in four core areas of governance: roles, responsibilities and legal requirements; public sector resource management; community planning and development; and effective local leadership.
"Cities around the state are continually transforming in light of changing laws and the need to meet new challenges and opportunities, AWC CEO Peter King said in a news release. “The Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership recognizes mayors and councilmembers who continue to enhance the tools they need today to understand the legal landscape, plan for the future, manage their resources, and foster strong relationships. The elected officials who earn this certificate demonstrate a commitment to continuous learning and a desire to bring new ideas back to their community.”
According to a release from the city of Battle Ground, to earn the Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership, Councilmember DesRochers completed more than 60 hours of training credits and conducted community service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.