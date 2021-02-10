On Friday, Jan. 29 the Washington State House of Representatives approved a bill that would help behavioral healthcare workers renew their credentials during a state of emergency, according to a news release.
House Bill 1063 is sponsored by state Rep. Paul Harris, R-Vancouver, would authorize the Secretary of Health to grant a waiver for additional credential renewals due to barriers created from governor-declared emergencies. The legislation would also give more time to individuals looking to complete their licensure hours during times of emergency.
"I'm very pleased this legislation has moved swiftly through the process to this point, and I hope to see it passed by the Senate just as quickly," Harris said in the release. "It would provide real assistance to behavioral health care workers, so they can qualify to help others who need this important care."
The release said the bill was unanimously passed by the Health Care and Wellness Committee and would apply to substance use disorder professional trainees’ certifications and associate licences for social workers, mental health counselors and marriage and family therapists.
"This is a simple bill, but it provides real relief to the individuals who need it," Harris said. "Washingtonians want answers, which is why my fellow Republicans, and I, are working to bring real solutions and real recovery. This piece of legislation is a small step in the right direction."
Because the bill contains an emergency clause, it would take effect immediately if passed. It now heads to the Washington State Senate for further consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.