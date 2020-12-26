The Battle Ground Parks and Recreation department is offering free craft project supply packets for curbside pickup. The packets pair with online video instructions for projects to build a snowman, a polar bear, to make an icicle and a party popper to ring in the new year. Packets are available for curbside pickup outside the Battle Ground Community Center (912 East Main St., Battle Ground) on Tuesday, Dec. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Video instructions will be online at facebook.com/CityofBGWA.
Battle Ground Parks and Recreation offers winter break crafts for kids
