A town council race in Yacolt will see an additional three-day period for candidates to file this week as no one initially filed for the seat back in May.
Clark County announced that there would be a filing extension running from 8 a.m. Aug. 7 to 5 p.m. Aug. 9. The filing is for Yacolt Town Council Position 2. The position is currently filled by Danny Moseley.
Those who meet the qualifications to seek the position, namely being a town resident, can apply online at clarkvotes.org between 9 a.m. Aug. 7 and 4 p.m. Aug. 9. Individuals can also file in person at the Clark County Elections Office, 1408 Franklin St., Vancouver.
Those seeking more information can contact the county elections office at (564) 397-2345
— The Reflector
