In response to a decrease in patient volumes during the COVID-19 crisis, PeaceHealth Urgent Care Memorial is temporarily shifting its hours of operation to opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m.
The facility, located at 3400 Main St., Vancouver, will remain open seven days a week with the same level of care being provided by the same health team.
In addition to PeaceHealth Urgent Care Memorial, PeaceHealth Union Station Clinic, located at 315 NE 192nd Ave. Building 3, Camas, remains open for same day and walk-in appointments. The Camas clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
Community members with questions about COVID-19 are encouraged to call the Washington State Department of Health, (800) 525-0127, or go online to peacehealth.org/coronavirus
