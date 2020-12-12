Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced that he has appointed Bernard Veljacic to the Washington State Court of Appeals, Division 2. Veljacic will replace Judge Rich Melnick, who is retiring in January.
Veljacic has served as a Clark County Superior Court Judge since May 2014. Before becoming a judge, Veljacic served as a deputy civil prosecutor and as deputy criminal prosecutor in the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He earned his law degree from Seattle University School of Law and his bachelor’s from Whittier College.
From 1999 through 2001, Veljacic was the co-founder and director of a legal aid clinic through Union Gospel Mission Services in Seattle, providing legal aid services to low income clients in civil matters including family law, landlord-tenant and debtor-creditor disputes, and immigration matters.
“Bernard has an impressive breadth of experience, having been a judge for several years after working as both a civil and criminal law practitioner,” Inslee said. “Moreover, with his legal aid background, he understands the challenges facing so many of Washington’s most vulnerable communities.”
