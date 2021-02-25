Beginning Monday, March 1, Clark College students will no longer have to pay for the C-TRAN “BackPASS” after an agreement between the transportation agency and the college was made.
“We are grateful to our partners at C-TRAN in our shared efforts to provide for students and improve accessibility,” Clark College President Karin Edwards said in a news release. “Together we have removed one more barrier to help improve student retention and success.”
The benefit applies to all enrolled students and students must have their Clark College ID card to receive the bus pass sticker. The sticker can be received online at clark.edu/campus-life/student_ID.php or at the bookstore.
While many students are taking classes remotely and online during the pandemic, the bus pass allows them unlimited transportation on the C-TRAN's local service area
“Many of our students rely on public transportation to get to and from work, home and school,” Associated Students of Clark College President Josiah Joner said. “A bus pass is essential and now it’s available to everyone regardless of ability to pay.”
