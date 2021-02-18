Beginning with the 2021 spring term, Clark College in Vancouver is removing its application fee, making it free for almost all prospective students to apply. Previously, the college charged a $25 application fee.
According to a news release, approximately 40 percent of Clark College students qualify as low income, and the $25 application fee could be seen as a barrier for entry to many students.
“This has been a complex project that was months in the making, especially given the college’s current budget challenges, but I am so proud of our staff for staying focused on serving our students by removing barriers that discourage students from taking the next step,” Interim Vice President of Student Affairs Michele Cruse said in the news release. “Clark College is committed to being an open-enrollment institution, and this one more big step toward being truly open to everyone in our community.”
“We don’t want students to have to choose between gas money and the admissions fee,” Associated Students of Clark College President Josiah Joner said. “Money’s tight. We need to make it easier for students to get started.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.