The owner of a Battle Ground child care center faces an assault charge after she allegedly hurt a child at the facility.
Theresa Pereira, 39, faces one count of fourth-degree assault in Battle Ground Municipal Court, according to court records. According to a probable cause affidavit, Pereira is the owner of Great Starts Child Development Center, and in February allegedly used unreasonable force in trying to get a child to stop crying and take a nap.
A witness said that Pereira was “man handling” the child, forcing the child face down onto a cot and holding the child’s head while the child kicked, screamed and attempted to get up, the affidavit stated.
After that incident the witness said Pereira picked the child up like a “rag doll” and took the child toward the facility’s office, shoving the victim outside the door, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit stated the child had injuries on the child’s arms, shoulders, wrists, waist and foot. One employee quit “on the spot” and stated she would report the abuse to the police, according to the affidavit.
“It is clear that (the child) was in pain as she was being held down and assaulted throughout the daycare by a person who she believed was there to keep her safe,” the affidavit stated.
The charge against Pereira was filed May 18. She is set for an arraignment June 25.
The charge follows an investigation into an allegation of abuse at Great Starts that began back in February. A release from the Battle Ground Police Department at the time stated the abuse was also reported to Child Protective Services.
Great Starts has since closed, according to information from the Department of Children, Youth and Families, with the center’s license closed at the licensee’s request March 11,
