The Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) launched its “New Homes Tour” last weekend and is featuring the homes for another weekend, starting this Saturday. With 19 homes representing 14 builders, various homes styles priced from the low $300,000s to over a million dollars can be viewed. Houses are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and admission is free.
Due to COVID-19, some builders are requiring an appointment to be made in advance. Visit TheNewHomesTour.com for more information about the homes and appointment availability. Face masks are required for those viewing the homes in person and a maximum of three people will be allowed in each home at a time.
For those not wanting to attend in person, BIA is offering virtual tours of most of the homes online. Attendees are urged to vote for their favorite homes in the following categories: Best Kitchen, Most Livable Floor Plan, and Best of Show. Voting is available online only.
– The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.