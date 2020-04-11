Two men were arrested after gunshots were fired into a residence at 3314 NE 41st Street Friday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
At 9:08 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a drive-by shooting as several neighbors and witnesses reported hearing gunshots coming from a passing vehicle. No injuries were reported.
“Deputies were flagged down and directed towards a red minivan driving away,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a press release. “Deputies pursued the vehicle, which fled through a fence and several yards, damaging property and vehicles, before coming to a stop. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.”
Officers with the Vancouver Police Department and the Portland Police Air Support Unit assisted with the tracking of the suspects, who were later apprehended on foot, still in the area.
Two men were booked into the Clark County Jail and will be charged with drive-by shooting. Their names were not released.
One deputy was transported to a hospital and later released with minor injuries due to the pursuit of the fleeing vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on the case are asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.