After being closed to the public for the better part of a year, two museums in the area have announced their plans to open doors to greet visitors again. The North Clark Historical Museum will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month starting April 10, while the Clark County Historical Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday starting on April 15.
Both museums will require masks and practice social distancing..
According to a news release from the North Clark Historical Museum, exhibits have been rearranged and enhanced during the closure and the quilt and Native American exhibits are still in place. It’s located at 21416 NE 399th St., Amboy.
The 2021 Raffle Quilt, “Prairie Sampler” made by the Chelatchie Quilters, will be available to view and tickets will be available to purchase for $1 each in Amboy. Quilt Raffle proceeds go to the Capital Improvement Fund.
For more information, call (360) 247-5800 or email museumnch88@gmail.com
The Clark County Historical Museum, at 1511 Main St. in Vancouver, will implement one-way pathways through its galleries. In-person events at the museum will remain virtual and no rental requests will be approved through 2021, stated a news release.
For more information, go online to cchmuseum.org/covid, email outreach@cchmuseum.org or call (360) 993-5679.
