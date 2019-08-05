The Clark County Jail has teamed up with Columbia River Mental Health Services to apply to have the jail as the first licensed Opioid Treatment Provider (OTP) in Washington State.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced the jail’s application July 25. The sheriff’s office stated that becoming an OTP would allow for augmented Medication–Assisted Treatment (MAT) services, increased patient capacity and expansion of both the work the Clark County Jail is already doing to reduce opioid addiction and overdose deaths as well as connection to community partners.
The sheriff’s office announcement pointed to an addiction study that found in Washington State the risk of death from a drug overdose was 129 times higher in the first two weeks after release from incarceration compared to the general population.
“Providing inmates a full range of opioid use disorder treatments strengthens our public safety mission and improves community livability,” Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins stated in the announcement.
