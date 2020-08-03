Hundreds of local nonprofits have joined forces and set a $2 million fundraising goal for “Give More 24!,” Southwest Washington’s annual day of online giving which is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24.
Community Foundation for Southwest Washington President Jennifer Rhoads said in a news release that the foundation organizes the event to encourage online giving to local causes. Each year, the event begins at midnight and tracks donations with the goal of raising as much support as possible in 24 hours. Last year’s event brought in nearly $1.7 million from 4,397 donors.
This year, more than 215 nonprofits serving Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties are participating. The nonprofits represent a wide array of causes including animals, arts and culture, education, healthcare, housing, hunting, the environment and social justice. The ongoing health emergency due to COVID-19 has caused many nonprofits to feel the pinch of revenue shortfalls and increasing community needs. As a result, the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington decided to waive registration fees for this year’s event.
“From raising funds to delivering services, nonprofits are having to rethink all operations because of the pandemic,” Rhoads said. “Many organizations have had to cancel annual fundraising events and we’re seeing that energy shift toward Give More 24!”
Givemore24.org serves as the hub for this virtual fundraising event with tools that make it easy to donate to and promote charitable causes. The Community Foundation said they hope these tools will provide a way for people to make a positive impact on their community during this difficult time. “Community and compassion are the best antidotes for the loneliness and fear that many of us are feeling,” Rhoads said. “This event helps spread those good vibes. It empowers us to find, support and amplify good things happening in our communities.”
On Sept. 24, supporters can make charitable donations to participating nonprofits and watch real-time results, which allow everyone to cheer on their favorite causes as the donations roll in. The website also allows users to spread the word about specific causes by posting social media messages in support of their chosen charities.
Matching gifts provided by loyal donors and local businesses also make donating during this 24-hour period more powerful. These gifts support specific nonprofits by multiplying donations to the benefitting organization until the match is depleted. In addition, thousands of dollars in nonprofit prizes are awarded throughout the day based on specific goals and timeframes.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.