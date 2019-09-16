Washington state’s community college system is the best in the nation, according to a new study released in August. The new report, by personal finance website WalletHub, ranked hundreds of U.S. schools in the American Association of Community Colleges based on 19 different criteria, including costs, efficiency, retention rates, graduation rates and career outcomes. When all of the criteria were counted up, Washington state’s community college system had the highest average score of any state.
Within Washington itself, Pierce College in Puyallup had the highest score, followed by Shoreline Community College, South Puget Sound Community College, Big Bend Community College, Lower Columbia College, Everett Community College and Bates Technical School. The state with the second-best community college system is South Dakota. Minnesota came in at No. 3. Oregon was ranked No. 17 in the nation, Idaho was ranked No. 36 and California came in at No. 18.
— NWReporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.