The vast majority of ballots for the August primary election have been counted, with Clark County Councilor John Blom looking to be eliminated in his re-election bid and a $40.5 million construction bond for the Ridgefield School District looking to be defeated.
After the last ballot counts for the week Aug. 7, Clark County had counted more than 151,000 ballots, with 2,500 estimated to still be counted. Those numbers put voter turnout at just shy of 50 percent for the primary.
Clark County Council
The week’s count of primary votes appears to show an exit for one Clark County Councilor seeking re-election, as John Blom looks to be coming in third-place for his campaign to retain his District Three seat.
Blom, a former Republican running with no party preference, had fewer votes than Republican Karen Dill Bowerman, who came in first with about 44.4 percent of the vote. Democrat Jesse James picked up about 33.8 percent of the vote, while Blom managed roughly 21.6 percent of the vote.
In a video following preliminary results, Bowerman said she was “so humbled” by her first-place finish, thanking her supporters.
“Now let’s do the job again for the general election,” Bowerman remarked. She said her success was due to being “perfectly clear” on the issues during the primary campaign, adding she believed they aligned with voters’ priorities, “maybe not 100 percent, but most of them.”
Blom said he knew the electorate would be partisan during the primary, noting “it was always going to be an uphill battle.”
He said he was somewhat surprised with how the numbers fell
Blom also experienced complaints from one Republican donor over allegations that a member of his campaign staff had threatened that donor, Portland Vancouver Junction Railroad President Eric Temple, about use of his funds, something Blom has consistently denied. One complaint at the state level was dismissed by the Public Disclosure Commission, while another at the county level is in a holding pattern as county council re-assesses how it addresses such complaints.
Blom said it was hard to tell whether that activity came into play for his defeat, noting no polling was done in the meantime to see if it did or not.
Incumbent Gary Medvigy had a more successful showing, though with only two candidates no one will be eliminated in the primary contest. Medvigy, a Republican, had about 59.9 percent of the vote to retain his District Four seat, leading over Independent candidate Matt Little who had about 39.6 percent of the vote in the latest count of ballots.
20th Legislative District
The four-person race to replace retiring Rep. Richard DeBolt, R-Chehalis, shows his endorsed successor nabbing the most votes for the 20th Legislative District seat, as fellow Republican Peter Abbarno leads the pack in the latest count of votes. District-wide, Abbarno had just shy of 47.3 percent of the votes, including about 46.3 percent of Clark County’s ballots.
Abbarno appears to have a November opponent in Democrat Timothy Zahn, as he had about 26 percent of the vote among all 20th District voters in the latest count. Clark County itself voted different, putting Zahn in third with about 25.5 percent of the vote. Fellow challengers Brian Lange, a Republican, and Kurtis Engle, no party preference, appear to be eliminated as of latest numbers, gaining 24.3 percent and about 2.8 percent of the district-wide vote, respectively. Lange did manage to get the second-most votes in Clark County, however, nabbing about 26.3 percent of the vote.
Though it didn’t result in anyone being eliminated, Rep. Ed Orcutt’s bid for re-election appears secure if the latest count of primary votes is any indication. Orcutt, R-Kalama, had about 73.4 percent of the district-wide vote, with Democrat challenger Will Rollet taking about 26.3 percent of votes. Orcutt had a relatively stronger showing in Clark County against Rollet, with candidates gaining about 77 percent and roughly 22.8 percent, respectively.
Sen. John Braun did not have any candidates against him on the ballot, though he faced a number of write-in votes but not enough to prove a challenge. Braun, R-Centralia, had about 95 percent percent of the votes in the whole district, with about 5 percent of votes going to write-ins. Clark County voters had a smaller percentage of write-ins against Braun, as he took about 95.7 percent of votes in the latest count.
18th Legislative District
The one consequential race for the 18th Legislative District appears to show incumbent Sen. Ann Rivers surviving a challenge from a fellow party member, as the La Center Republican managed to come in second in the latest count of votes. Democrat challenger Rick Bell came in first place with about 38.5 percent of the vote, with Rivers following with about 32.6 percent. Republican challenger John Ley looks to be eliminated in the latest count, netting about 28.9 percent of votes.
Following the results Rivers expressed gratitude for those who voted for her in a social media post, writing that “(n)ever has it been so important to make our voices heard.”
“(T)his campaign is critical to ensuring our voices are heard in Olympia....not just conservative voices, but that all Southwest Washingtonians have a seat at the policy table,” Rivers wrote.
The other two races in the district featured only two candidates, though incumbents had solid showings. Rep. Brandon Vick, R-Vancouver, had roughly 60.8 percent of the vote over challenger Democrat Kassandra Bessert, who netted about 39.1 percent of the vote.
Fellow Vancouver Republican Rep. Larry Hoff was also ahead but with a smaller margin, gaining about 56.3 percent of the vote in his re-election campaign. Hoff’s Democratic challenger Donna Sinclair had about 43.6 percent of the vote in the latest count.
17th Legislative District
Though none of the races in the 17th Legislative District will lead to any cuts to candidates running in November, the latest count of primary votes shows Republican incumbents with majorities in each race.
Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, had about 55.5 percent of the vote in her bid to retain her seat, with Democrat challenger Daniel Smith holding about 44.3 percent of the vote.
Rep. Paul Harris, R-Vancouver, had a greater margin of votes in the latest count, netting about 65.6 percent of the vote, while challenger Bryan White, a fellow Republican, gained about 29 percent of the vote.
The closest race in the district this August was for Rep. Vicki Kraft’s seat. Kraft, also a Vancouver Republican, maintained a lead with 53.3 percent of the vote to repeat Democrat challenger Tanisha Harris’s 46.6 percent of the vote. Harris challenged Kraft in 2018, with the incumbent taking about 50.7 percent of the vote in that year’s November general election.
Ridgefield bond likely out, Woodland fire annexation likely passes
Two items on the ballot not featuring candidates had differing results as of the latest count of ballots, with a $40.5 million construction bond for Ridgefield School District looking toward defeat while an annexation of Woodland into Clark County Fire & Rescue’s fire protection district showing strong approval.
The bond for Ridgefield, which would fund the construction of a new elementary school, didn’t have a majority approval as of the latest count, netting only about 50.5 percent of the vote. The bond would have to surpass a 60-percent supermajority in order to be approved, giving a low likelihood the measure will be able to move forward.
Clark County Fire & Rescue’s measure to make the city of Woodland an official part of its jurisdiction had high majorities in both the city and existing district in the latest count. Woodland citizens approved the annexation with roughly 73.5 percent approval, while fire district voters showed approval with about 77.6 percent of the votes in favor.
Following the results CCF&R Chief John Nohr mentioned that getting information out in the leadup to the voting deadline was made difficult due to COVID-19, though he was happy to see the overwhelming support of district and Woodland voters.
“I think that it shows that (voters recognize) the value of the relationship between the district and the city of Woodland,” Nohr remarked. The feedback he did receive through virtual events was largely positive, he added.
Because the vote happened late enough this year the annexation would be in effect Jan. 1, 2022, Nohr said.
With the addition of the largely Cowlitz County-located Woodland into the fold, Nohr said that the district is planning a name change reflective of its new official jurisdiction. Currently the district is looking at “Clark-Cowlitz Fire & Rescue” to keep the same initialism, though Nohr said the official name will have community input down the line.
Another fire district also showed voters approving of its ask this primary election based on the latest count of votes, as about 67.3 percent of Fire District 6 voters were in favor of a levy lid lift to fund the district. The measure will lift the district’s tax rate from $1.16 per $1,000 of assessed value to $1.50 per $1,000.
3rd Congressional District: Margin between Herrera Beutler, Long wider than 2018
U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, has a roughly 16-point lead over her next-highest challenger, coming out on top in a five-way race to retain her seat in Congress for another two years.
As of Friday’s numbers Herrera Beutler had about 56.3 percent of total votes in Washington’s Third Congressional District. Challenger Democrat Carolyn Long came in second with about 39.7 percent of district voters in her primary rematch with Herrera Beutler, which was farther away from her first August race against the incumbent back in 2018.
That year, Herrera Beutler was not able to get a majority in the primary, though she did top out that race and ultimately won out against Long in the November general election. In 2018, Herrera Beutler had about 42.1 percent of the vote against Long’s roughly 35.3 percent, with a number of alternative candidates including challengers from both parties taking the remainder of votes that year.
Long proved to be Herrera Beutler’s most-competitive challenger for re-election yet that November, though the incumbent managed to win with about 52.7 percent of the vote over Long.
For this August the primary for Herrera Beutler’s seat had fewer in the running with five candidates compared to 2018’s seven. Candidates looking like they will be eliminated this election include returning challenger Martin Hash, no party preference, who came in third with about 1.6 percent of the vote, and Democrats Davy Ray and Devin Gray nabbing about 1.4 percent and roughly .8 percent of the vote, respectively.
Following Tuesday night’s results, Herrera Beutler took to Facebook to express thanks to voters for her showing, saying she was “humbled by your overwhelming support” leading to advancement to another general election. She said there was “much more work to do” in a number of policy issues such as small business protections and health care reform.
“I grew up here, I understand this region inside and out, and I have a record of getting results,” Herrera Beutler wrote.
Herrera Beutler received congratulations from National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Tom Emmer, expressing confidence she would come out victorious in November with voters rejecting Long’s “socialist leanings.”
“Carolyn Long is a radical, perennial candidate,” Emmer wrote, adding that the challenger would “raise taxes and strip Washington families of their employer-provided health insurance in favor of a government-run plan.”
Long also addressed supporters via social media following the results, saying she was “thrilled to be moving to November.”
“We couldn’t have done it without our robust, grassroots support,” she wrote.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) had their own remarks on Long advancing, stating the primary results “have made it crystal clear that Jaime Herrera Beutler is in trouble” in a statement.
“The unprecedented grassroots energy in Washington's Third Congressional District, combined with Carolyn's grassroots campaign offer a sharp contrast with a GOP Member of Congress who has lost touch with the voters and listens more to her special interest backers,” DCCC Chair Cheri Bustos wrote alongside the committee statement. “This is a top Democratic pickup opportunity in November."
Editor’s note: In most cases, write-in vote percentages were not included in results covered.
