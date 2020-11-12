The nonpartisan group League of Women Voters of Washington is organizing free “train-the-trainer” sessions to teach locals how to help others make a difference. The goal of the organization is to get residents ready to tell the five-member Washington State Redistricting Commission how district boundaries for elected officials should be drawn next spring.
The league is recruiting volunteers to train leaders to prepare the public to testify and is looking for people from all walks of life to be trainers.
Once trained, you’ll be able to facilitate “Speak-Up School” sessions in early spring that will prepare people to testify before the commissioners, who will take testimony as they travel throughout the state in late spring.
To register to be a train-the-trainer, go to speakup.brownpapertickets.com
The training consists of three two-hour long classes, each offered twice to accommodate busy schedules. The League asks all interested people to sign up for one of each of the three classes. However, classes do not need to be attended in order. All classes are from 6 to 8 p.m.
Class 1: Tuesday, Dec. 8 and Monday, Dec. 14 - Overview (hosting options, how to prepare) and why redistricting is important.
Class 2: Wednesday, Dec. 9 and Tuesday, Dec. 15 - How to write testimony and choosing what to say about redistricting.
Class 3: Friday, Dec. 11 and Thursday, Dec. 17 - Testifying and facilitating a practice session and final Q&A.
