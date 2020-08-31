Battle Ground Public Schools’ Board of Directors voted to temporarily cut more than 100 staff Friday due to the district’s start with remote learning this school year.
The board voted unanimously during a special meeting Aug. 28 for the furlough of 107 of its classified staff. The cuts include 73 Special Education Assistant (SEA) positions and 28 crossing guards, as well as a handful of preschool and community education positions.
BGPS Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Shelly Whitten said the decision was based on the district’s need as it employs a remote learning model in accordance with state guidelines as part of Washington’s COVID-19 pandemic response. Regarding why specific positions were cut, Whitten said the SEAs usually help students with physical or behavioral needs in the building, but with buildings closed the need wasn’t there. She said that some of the SEAs could be brought back to work based on decisions from students’ individual education plans.
The crossing guard positions were cut due to not having students walking to and from school. With buildings closed the district’s community education opportunities have also reduced.
Whitten said that furloughed employees would be able to receive assistance from the state Employment Security Department while they were out of work. She said any furloughed employee who was eligible for benefits on Feb. 29 when Washington State was declared in a state of emergency would remain eligible while out of work until the declaration is removed.
“Certainly it breaks our heart to have 107 employees that we’re talking about today, but due to COVID and being in remote learning, we just don’t see that we have any (other) option,” Whitten remarked.
Though the cuts were made by need, Whitten acknowledged that the district’s financial outlook could potentially lead to the need for additional furloughs. Right now that outlook is unknown as enrollment numbers for the fall haven’t been recorded — the first count of students is set for Sept. 8, she said, after which the district will have a better picture of what its funding will look like.
Whitten said affected employees were notified the day prior to the board meeting.
The district’s contracts it has for bus and food services would also be affected by the remote start. BGPS Chief Financial Officer Megan Hayden said the regular summer furlough for bus drivers contracted through Cascade Student Transportation would continue in the fall, noting there were roughly more than 130 bus routes in the district. She added that Sodexo, with whom the district contracts for food services, was also reducing its staffing due to students not being on campus, though meals will still be available for pickup.
The board acknowledged the decision to furlough wasn’t made lightly.
“Hopefully we can get everybody back in school soon,” board president Troy McCoy remarked, “I think that’s everybody’s goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.