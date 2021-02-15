The Battle Ground Rotary Club is continuing to make waves in the community after a donation of a new physical therapy table to Battle Ground Healthcare. The table will replace one of the two older physical therapy tables currently at the facility and is expected to serve over 30 patients a month.
Battle Ground Rotary Club President Dan Hanenkrat said the club chose to donate the table to Battle Ground Healthcare because the club “wants to help people in need,” and donating the table to the organization would give the club the “most bang for the buck” as a single table donation will help with over 300 appointments a year.
Since 2011, Battle Ground Healthcare has served low-income residents of the community, offering access to services such as basic medical care, chiropractic care, physical therapy and more to individuals 18-65 years of age with chronic illnesses, who are underinsured, uninsured and whose family income is at or less than 300 percent of the federal poverty level ($38,640 for a single individual). The organization only has five paid members on staff, with the rest being done completely by volunteers.
According to Battle Ground Healthcare Executive Director Susan Neal, the table donated by the local Rotary club will “mostly be used for physical therapy.” However, the table will also see use for chiropractic care and more, expanding its use. The new table is complete with an automatic height adjustability, a tilt function and more, allowing physical therapists to provide better care to those the organization serves.
“For (patients) to have access to such quality care and to quality equipment, it makes a lot of difference in the community and you guys help us bring health and healing and hope,” Neal said to members of the Rotary Club at a brief plaque dedication ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 9. “A big piece of what our goal is is to help people be productive and healthy.”
