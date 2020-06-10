Legislation passed earlier this year designed to offer tax relief for mobile and manufactured home owners is set to go into effect Thursday, June 11, Clark County Treasurer Alishia Topper announced.
House Bill 2512 made changes to state law regarding payment of delinquent property taxes on mobile and manufactured homes, increasing the time between first delinquency and seizure of the property by the county to sell for auction, and offering a waiver of penalties and interest for qualified delinquent taxpayers.
The new law allows three years for delinquent mobile and manufactured home owners to repay before beginning the “distraint” process, where the county would ultimately sell the property. Those seeking a waiver of penalties need to meet income, residency and repayment requirements in order to be eligible.
Under old law, the distraint process would begin as soon as a property tax payment was not paid by the tax due date, Clark County’s announcement of the new law stated. The three-year period gives mobile and manufactured home owners the same time as real property owners — those owning land and any permanent buildings on that land, among other improvements and resources.
In order to be eligible for a penalty waiver, mobile and manufactured home owners must be subject to the distraint process and:
• Meet certain low-income thresholds, in Clark County making up to $53,348 annually
• Occupy the mobile home or manufactured home as their principal place of residence
• Either the title owner or their agent is paying the delinquent base taxes owed on the year or years for which the outstanding interest and penalties are being waived and submits a complete application at least 14 days before recording of distraint documents; and the title owner has not previously received this same waiver on the property
Topper said she was “thrilled” to see the legislation pass unanimously through the Washington State Legislature earlier this year.
“This new law has the potential of helping low-income mobile and manufactured homeowners by waiving past interest and penalties owed, saving their homes from auction,” Topper said in the announcement, which noted the Treasurer’s office would be increasing outreach to the nearly 500 property owners who can benefit from the new law.
Dawniel Miller, Clark County delinquent tax collector, said the waiver alone would “make a huge impact” on qualifying mobile home owners. Miller gave an example of a homeowner owing $9,800 in taxes as well as $13,763 in interest and penalties, which with a waiver “would reduce the amount owed from almost $24,000 to $9,800.”
“We want to keep as many homes out of foreclosure and distraint as possible,” Topper said. “If a mobile home owner in Clark County earns less than $53,348 and has fallen behind on their property taxes, it is my commitment to ensure an application for a waiver of interest and penalties is available and a tax specialist is ready to assist with payment plan options.”
For more information or to inquire about the changes to the law contact the Treasurer’s Office at taxrequests@clark.wa.gov or call (564) 397-6038 or visit clark.wa.gov/treasurer.
— The Reflector
