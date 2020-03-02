Woodland Public Schools is making a second attempt to pass a replacement levy in the April 28 special election, seeking the same rate as sought in a defeated February ballot measure.
During its Feb. 24 meeting, the school district’s board of directors approved the addition of a three-year Replacement Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) Levy on the upcoming special election ballot, a release from the district stated later that week. If approved, the levy would raise $5.4 million in the first year, $5.75 million in the second and $6.1 million in the third, according to the ballot proposition. The levy was estimated at a rate of $2.37 per $1,000 of assessed valuation paid in 2021 and $2.36 per $1,000 in the two subsequent years, which the district stated was about the same as the current levy rate paid on property taxes this year.
The levy is identical to the one ran in February, which failed to pass with only about 44.8 percent approval, according to certified election results. In determining why the levy failed, district administrators and board members discovered confusion in the community of what the levy entailed, the release stated, leading to the district making clarifications.
The district release stated the levy would not be a “new” tax inasmuch as it would not be something different than is currently in place. The tax rate would be the same as the current levy is, which is set to expire this year.
The release also noted that the levy was not a construction bond, but instead it “fills the gap” between state school funding what was required for districts to provide “high-quality” education, adding that nearly every school district in Washington State had reliance on a local levy to do so.
If the levy were to fail a second time, the district would be forced to cut $3 million in educational programs and services for the upcoming school year, according to the release. It listed a number of programs that would take a hit, ranging from school clubs, Woodland High School’s career center, custodians and maintenance staff, bus transportation, secretaries, keeping up-to-date textbooks and curriculum, and special education programs, among others.
The release placed the blame for the necessity of a local levy at the Washington State Legislature, which ostensibly is mandated to fund basic K-12 education.
“Local communities must take on the role of supplying the funding their schools need for high-quality educational programs through local levies,” Woodland Public Schools Board President Janice Watts said in the release. She added if the levy fails the district would be forced to take “dire and draconian measures, cutting the budgets of our local schools dramatically to the point where our community’s children will have access to the barest minimum in educational opportunities.”
Ballots for the special election will be mailed April 10, the release stated. More information on the levy is available at the district’s website at woodlandschools.org/levy-2020 or by phone at (360) 841-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.