Fire crews were dispatched early Wednesday morning to the report of a large horse arena on fire in the Meadow Glade neighborhood southwest of Battle Ground.
According to a news release from Clark County Fire and Rescue, initial reports stated the structure was heavily involved in fire with propane tanks inside the structure exploding. The first fire unit arrived just after 4 a.m. and found a 120-foot by 108-foot horse barn and riding area fully engulfed in flames. According to the release, the property owners were able to remove the horses prior to the arrival of the fire units.
Per the release, firefighters initially took a “defensive” position and worked from outside to contain the fire to the arena. The home was approximately 75 feet from the arena and was at risk of catching fire due to the radiant heat from the arena fire. Firefighters were able to protect the home and bring the barn/arena fire under control.
The fire caused no injuries and all of the animals were safely accounted for. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
