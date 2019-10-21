The Clark County Realtors Foundation has announced grants for 21 organizations for its 2019 round of contributions, up from 13 in 2018, an announcement from the foundation stated.
The grants were given to organizations ranging from youth camps, health care, volunteer groups, homeless and mental health services among others, according to the release.
“We are humbled each and every year by the apparent need in our community. There are so many organizations that do great work for our most vulnerable citizens and we are proud that we are able to support these organizations through the generosity of our members,” said David Gasser, CCRF Board President.
Organizations receiving grants are as follows:
-
Assistance League of
Southwest Washington
-Autism Empowerment
-Camp Hope
-CDM Caregiving Services
-Children’s Center
-Columbia Springs
-Family Promise of Clark County
-Fir Grove - Vista School
-FISH of Vancouver
-Free Clinic of Southwest Washington
-Friends of the Children
-Healthy Kids Running Series
-Human Services Council
-Lifeline Connections
-Meals on Wheels People
-NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) Families NW
-NW Furniture Bank
-Office Moms and Dads
-Police Activities League of Southwest Washington
-Santa’s Posse
-Vancouver Farmers Market
The foundation received 50 grant requests from local nonprofits, the announcement stated, ones that were “committed to fostering, developing, and encouraging the health, education, and social welfare of disadvantaged children, families, and the elderly in Clark County.” The grants will be awarded on November 19, 2019 in a private reception held for the recipients, members of Clark County Association of Realtors and guests at the Union Chapel Annex, the announcement stated. The Realtor’s foundation is the nonprofit arm of the association.
— The Reflector
