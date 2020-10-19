Clark County Public Health’s Green Neighbors program is turning 8 years old this year and the public is invited to celebrate in a virtual birthday party. From 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, those interested can join the party on Zoom and can register for the party online at bit.ly/3lLLs5c.
Party attendees will experience environmentally themed stories from storyteller Will Hornyak as he gives facts about sustainability, composting and healthy watersheds. Hornyak has provided hundreds of performances for Clark County schools, festivals and community gatherings as a professional storyteller and educator since 1994.
Attendees will also hear about the success of the Green Neighbors program as it pivoted to a virtual format for other celebrated sustainability events this year. A brief discussion about the future outlook of virtual events will also take place.
