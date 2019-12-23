The hundreds gathered at Esther Short Park on the evening of Dec. 17 were likely pleased at the House of Representatives’ vote of approval on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump the following day.
They congregated in support of the then-imminent vote, waving signs and hearing from a few local activists about why it was necessary to make a significant step that could lead to the removal of the commander-in-chief.
The event brought commotion to the park after dark, with Port of Vancouver Commissioner Don Orange speaking alongside former Washington 17th Legislative District and Clark County Council candidate Tanisha Harris. The rally was organized by two groups, the Vancouver chapter of MoveOn and Indivisible Greater Vancouver (IGV).
Mary Laski, an organizer with the MoveOn group and member of the leadership team of IGV noted significant overlap between the memberships of both groups.
“We’re here because the president of the United States is not above the law, and we’re trying to make that point,” Laski said.
She spoke specifically about Trump allegedly using his power to pressure another head of state to interfere with an election.
The successful impeachment push came after a whistleblower brought to light a conversation between Trump and President of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky where the whistleblower alleges the U.S. head of state pressured the Ukrainian leader
to investigate a company that employed Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, to “advance (the president’s) personal interests,” as stated in the report.
It wasn’t the first time that demonstrators advocated for impeachment of Trump this year, as in June a similar event was hosted. Laski said that rally “was just the beginning” of the movement, later adding she felt support for impeachment had grown locally and nationwide since then.
The Dec. 18 votes on two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstructing Congress, were approved along party lines. Clark County’s U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, voted against both articles of impeachment, previously stating that neither argument was adequately proven.
“We need to replace her,” Laski said about Herrera Beutler, “and I will be working on that.”
Laski said demonstrators started to gather around 4:30 p.m. with speeches before attendees took to the sidewalks along the park to wave signs advocating for impeachment. She said there were 877 signups for the rally, estimating about 500 to 600 were actually in attendance.
Though “Vancouver” is in the name, IGV has North County residents among its leadership.
“We need to preserve our democracy, (to) abide by the Constitution,” Janet Birgenheier, a Ridgefield resident and one of those North County leaders, said when asked why impeachment was necessary.
Shirin Elkoshairi, La Center resident and IGV leadership team member, said the event was more well-attended than the one in June, where he was one of the speakers. He said he had been a supporter of impeachment since about the time Trump was inaugurated, pointing to allegations of emoluments against the president.
“I think (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi reached a point where she had no alternative but to pursue an investigation,” Birgenheier said.
Opposition to the pro-impeachment rally, if any, was overshadowed by the crowd of supporters. Elkoshairi said he only saw one truck drive by with a Trump support sign, which could have been a coincidence.
Demonstrators who spoke to The Reflector were fairly confident of an approval of the articles of impeachment that happened the next day, though less so about a successful removal of Trump from office. Following a trial in the Senate, those lawmakers would have to vote by two-thirds for the removal, though based on party lines alone looked unlikely given the Republican majority.
“I think impeachment is sending a powerful message to hopefully have a powerful impact upon the 2020 campaign and influence people to vote to protect our Constitution,” Birgenheier said.
Even if Trump remains in office Elkoshairi said having him officially impeached would put him in a small group of presidents who had been taken that far, now three.
“I think you just can’t let someone continue breaking the law without something (happening),” Elkoshairi said.
