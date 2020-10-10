On Saturday, Oct. 3, deputies with the Clark County and Cowlitz County sheriff’s offices responded to assist District 7 Fire units for a report of an occupied boat fire on Yale Lake.
The operator of the boat, a 60-year-old Portland man, suffered second-degree burns on his legs, and a second passenger, a 20-year-old Milwaukie woman, also sustained burns.
Both were transported to Legacy Emmanuel’s Burn Center following rescue.
A third passenger reported minor injuries, and a small dog that was also on the boat at the time managed to escape and was recovered.
Deputies suspect a fouled backfire flame arrestor may have been the cause of the fire, which burned the boat to its hull.
