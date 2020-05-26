On Friday, May 22, two F-15 jets from the Oregon Air National Guard performed a flyover of Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in honor of medical staff who have been responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Local photographer Cade Barker caught photos of the flyover, one of numerous demonstrations across the country recognizing those handling the response to the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.