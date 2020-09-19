On Thursday, a police pursuit ended in an arrest following a collision with a Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) detective. According to a release from the sheriff's office, at 4:34 p.m. on Sept. 17, a CCSO detective relayed via radio that he was attempting to stop a vehicle that he observed driving recklessly on the eastbound portion of State Route 14. The detective stated that the vehicle had passed him at speeds over 100 miles per hour and was weaving in and out of lanes. The detective activated his emergency lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, which continued eastbound and took the Sixth Street Exit in Camas. The vehicle then abruptly reversed course and drove west on State Route 14. The detective continued to follow the vehicle to the area of NE 192nd Avenue.
The detective then slowed down to discontinue the pursuit, and the suspect's vehicle slowed as well and suddenly swerved in an attempt to collide with the patrol car. The detective attempted to avoid the collision, but his car was struck by the suspect's vehicle, which then caused the suspect to lose control and slide off the roadway on the northside of State Route 14. The suspect, a white male adult, fled on foot into the rock quarry on the north side of the road. The suspect was located and arrested following a successful track by Vancouver Police Department K9 Ivar. The suspect was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries that were not life threatening.
The incident is under investigation.
