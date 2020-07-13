Those interested in learning more about a potential levy lid lift for Clark County Fire District 6 will have two opportunities to take part in virtual meetings to discuss the ballot measure up for a vote in the August primary election.
Fire District 6 is looking to lift its tax rate from $1.16 per $1,000 of assessed value to $1.50 per $1,000, a release from the district stated. That rate — the maximum allowable for fire districts by state law — will return the district to the rate approved by voters in 2015, the release stated.
As assessed values increase in the district, the levy rate decreases due to state law on the amount of tax a district such as FD6 can collect, the release noted. If approved by a majority of voters in the district, FD6 anticipates an increase of about $119 more annually on property taxes for the average median home price of $350,000, which would be paid in 2021.
FD6 covers much of Southwest Clark County north of Vancouver city limits, including the Clark County Fairgrounds, Salmon Creek and Hazel Dell. The release stated the lid lift would be used to respond to higher call volumes, which had increased 13 percent in the past year.
The extra funding would allow for additional personnel, firefighter training, apparatus and earthquake-proofing the district’s station in Hazel Dell, the release stated. Apart from maintaining service levels a lid lift would also benefit the district’s insurance rating, affecting how much home and business owners in the district pay on premiums, the release stated.
Due to restrictions on gatherings and social distancing measures in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district is conducting information sessions remotely, the release stated. At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 16 and Tuesday, July 21, FD6 Chief Kristan Maurer will give a presentation on the lid lift, and will take questions following.
Those who won’t be able to take part in the virtual meeting are encouraged to contact Chief Maurer at (360) 576-1195 or kristan.maurer@ccfd6.org with questions. Additional information can be found on the Fire District’s website at ccfd6.org.
