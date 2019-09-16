September marks the start of hunting season for deer, elk, waterfowl and other game birds in many areas of the state. To help hunters have a successful season, The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has released its annual hunting prospects which provide guidance and hunting information for each district.
“The (WDFW’s) district wildlife biologists compile these popular reports to serve as a resource for hunters,” Anis Aoude, the WDFW game division manager said in a news release. “The Hunting Prospects contain a lot of useful information and provide a good place to start planning your season whether you’re and experienced hunter or a beginner.”
The prospects can be found in PDF form at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/locations/prospects.
Along with these prospects, the WDFW has also launched a hunting regulations web map. The map allows hunters to find permits and general season hunts based on location, date, weapon choice and more. It is available at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations.
Hunters should pay special attention to the following items for the upcoming season:
• Fall black bear general seasons have been open since Aug. 1. The bag limit is now two bears per license year statewide.
• Youth-only waterfowl hunting dates are Saturday, Sept. 21 in Western Washington and Saturday, Sept. 28 in Eastern Washington
• Veterans and active military waterfowl hunting day is Saturday, Feb. 1
• Hunters who hunt Southwest Canada goose must fill out the required harvest record card for any goose taken into Goose Management Area 2 (Clark, Cowlitz, Wahkiakum, Pacific and Grays Harbor counties).
— WDFW
